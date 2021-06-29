‘Prologue’ is Honda’s First Electric SUV
The first two electric SUVs by Honda are set to sell in North America. ‘Prologue’ will be Honda’s First Electric SUV. In early 2024 the Honda Prologue sales will start US and Canada was confirmed by Dave Gardner, Honda of America sales chief.
Prologue name implies and makes sense of Honda’s effort of completely electrifying its lineup by 2040. The word Prologue also a synonym for “Prelude” the name of Honda’s iconic sports coupe from 1980s.
“With the Prologue, our goal is to provide a highly competitive product with the functionality to meet the diverse needs of our customers,” Gardner said.
“In short, our zero emission focus has begun,” Gardner said.
As compared to other electric cars, Honda’s electric lineup is very limited. Clarity EV, was discontinued by Honda but hydrogen and plug-in hybrid versions of the car will be sold. To comprehend with many regulations that are implemented to discourage the gas powered vehicles and along the competition from the other electric vehicles, Honda has a lot to catch-up with Gardner acknowledged.
“While we haven’t been perceived as leaders in recent years, we’re not neophytes in the electrified space,”
