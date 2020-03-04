Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that Pakistan is at fourth position in freelancing in the world and hopefully it will acquire number three in this regard.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT in a statement said that government is endeavouring to promote freelancing through IT and in this regard National Freelance Training Program costing Rs. 367.2 million has been approved in the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) meeting.

Government Endeavoring to Promote Freelancing through IT: Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui

He said that the Punjab IT Board will work on this program and it will jointly work with universities for arranging training for freelancers across the country. Local trainers will be hired for this purpose that will result in the promotion of freelancing, he added.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said that National Freelance Training Program is of three years training program and it is the first program at the national level in Pakistan. He said that more home job and income avenues will be open through freelancing.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT said that the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has been directed to encourage freelancers and hold forums for them.

He said that on the direction of the Prime Minister, State Bank of Pakistan has allowed for opening the accounts for freelancers and it has increased freelancers’ remittances limit up to $25000.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said that these steps for promoting freelancing will prove a milestone for the youth of our country and will create positive results for the country’s economy.