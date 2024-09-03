On Monday, the Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee organized a protest rally to raise their voices against what they perceive as the misuse of the Anti-Terrorism Act and cybercrime laws in the region. The protesters alleged that the government is using these laws to stifle dissent, curb freedom of expression, and silence those speaking out against injustices in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The notable leaders of the GB Awami Action Committee, including Chairman Advocate Ehsan Ali, Baltistan Division President Najaf Ali, and senior leaders Baba Jan and Mumtaz Nagri were also present in the protest. The rally started with a march along River View Road, a significant location in Gilgit, and concluded at the Central Press Club of Gilgit. Here, the leaders addressed the gathered crowd, articulating their concerns and demands.

Protest Against Misuse of Anti-Terrorism and Cybercrime Laws in Gilgit-Baltistan

During their speeches, the leaders strongly criticized the government’s alleged misuse of the Anti-Terrorism Act and cybercrime laws. They claimed that the government is inappropriately wielding these legal tools to intimidate and silence political activists and committee members. According to them, the government is lodging false cases against those who are advocating for the rights of the local people, using the guise of national security and cybercrime prevention as justification.

The protest leaders were vocal about the recent inclusion of the names of Awami Action Committee members, including Chairman Ehsan Ali, in the Fourth Schedule. This is a list of suspected individuals of involvement in terrorist activities, which places significant restrictions on their movements and activities. The leaders condemned this move as an attempt to delegitimize their struggle for justice and suppress the voices calling for genuine change in the region.

Najaf Ali, President of the Baltistan Division of the Awami Action Committee, highlighted the group’s ongoing demands for the basic rights of the people in Gilgit-Baltistan. These demands include a consistent and uninterrupted supply of electricity, recognition of local people’s ownership rights over their lands, and the protection of natural resources. Najaf Ali pointed out that instead of addressing these pressing issues, the government and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) are focused on filing baseless legal cases against local activists, thus diverting attention from the real problems faced by the people.

Speakers at the rally also emphasized the long-standing neglect of local governance. They pointed out that the government has not held local bodies’ elections in Gilgit-Baltistan for the past two decades, leading to a lack of representation and accountability. Furthermore, they expressed concerns about land grabbing and the issuance of mineral exploration licenses to non-local entities.

At the end of the protest, the participants passed a unanimous resolution. This resolution demanded the immediate withdrawal of all cybercrime notices issued to political workers in the region. It also called for dismissing all illegal cases registered against the office-bearers of the GB Awami Action Committee. The protesters vowed to continue their struggle and exercise their right to freedom of speech, despite what they described as coercive tactics by the authorities.

The rally was a clear demonstration of the growing discontent among the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. It highlighted the need for dialogue between the government and local representatives to address grievances and ensure that laws are not misused to suppress legitimate political activity and public discourse.