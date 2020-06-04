Protesters Demand to set Instagram Swipe Up Feature Free

Instagram keeps on launching some great features on and off, but its stories feature has no substitute. Instagram stories feature is widely used globally to express oneself and share great memories. However, this feature can also be used by protestors who want to spread a message efficiently and quickly. For this purpose, the best tool is Swipe Up feature, that can be easily used to spread a message. Sadly, a lot of protestors do not know about this feature. Instagram Swipe Up feature allows accounts to link to the important sites for fundraisers, organization and etc.

These days the killing of Goerge Floyd due to police brutality is trending, and people throughout the world are protesting over it. While protestors need help to increase the visibility of their links, this feature can serve the purpose in the best possible way.

Give Instagram Swipe Up feature to Everyone, Protestors Demand

There is a glitch when it comes to using this feature. This feature can only be utilized by accounts which have more than 10,000 followers and are verified. The swipe up feature is reserved for celebrities and influencers; however, this time, the photo-sharing app needs to understand that it is the need of every single person to express themselves.

People want this feature to be free without any restriction for this cause at least.

.@instagram release the link in stories feature to everyone, not just influencers. You already know how your users work and how difficult it is to get them to leave the platform if it involves more than one step (the point, I get it). Make helping right now more effective. — michael brown (@boyinquestion) June 2, 2020

Here’s another one:

you know what would be helpful right now? if @instagram made it possible to swipe up with less than 10k followers so people can go directly resources, videos, audio, books, etc. on what’s happening. — nadirah (@hinadirah) June 1, 2020

Right now the Instagram is quite on this matter. Let’s see whether it will set this Swipe Up feature free for users or will just ignore this demand. Let’s wait and watch.

