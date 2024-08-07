Proton VPN Expands and Enhances Privacy

Proton VPN, a leading provider of secure internet connections, has announced several enhancements to its service, prioritizing user privacy and accessibility.

A key highlight of the update is the expansion of Proton VPN’s server network to include 12 new countries. This strategic move aims to provide users in regions with restricted internet access and limited online freedoms with greater opportunities to safeguard their digital privacy. The newly added countries include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Yemen.

In addition to expanding its server network, Proton VPN is also rolling out its Stealth protocol to Windows users. Designed to evade detection and bypass firewalls, Stealth enhances user privacy by masking VPN traffic. This feature complements Proton VPN’s existing Secure Core architecture, which provides an extra layer of security by routing traffic through multiple VPN servers.

Perhaps the most intriguing update is the ability for Android users to customize the VPN app’s name and icon. This feature grants users greater control over their privacy by preventing others from easily identifying their use of a VPN.

These new features underscore Proton VPN’s commitment to providing robust privacy solutions and expanding its reach to users worldwide. By combining an expanded server network, advanced protocols, and customizable options, VPN aims to empower individuals to protect their online activities effectively.

