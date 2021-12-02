PS plus new games for December revealed for PS5 and PS4

Sony released the list of PS plus new games for its subscribers in December.

The leaks were accurate, as expected. The games for this month are exactly what leakers predicted.

Mortal Shell, LEGO DC Super Villains, and not only Godfall, but the “Challenger Edition” of Godfall are the final three free PS Plus new games that users on PS4 and PS5 will get in 2021. All three games will be accessible for free starting December 7 and will remain free until January 4, the first Tuesday of the year.

As always, once downloaded, these games are yours to keep and play whenever and wherever you want. These aren’t cost-free trials. However, you do not officially own the games. If your PlayStation Plus subscription expires, you will lose access to the three games.

Free PS Plus new games for December 2021

Godfall Challenger Edition — PS4, PS5

Mortal Shell — PS4

Lego DC Super Villains — PS4

The Persistence — PSVR

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — PSVR

Until You Fall — PSVR

We’ve barely dabbled with Godfall, and while we know that it’s received mixed reviews from reviewers and players alike, it appears to be a really enjoyable brawler / looter with fantastic graphics and exciting fighting.

If you like TT Games’ LEGO games and want to play as a bad person, DC LEGO Supervillains ticks all the boxes. You may also play it in split-screen mode with buddies, which is always entertaining. Throughout the game, players will design and play as an all-new super-villain, unleashing naughty antics and wrecking havoc in an action-packed plot.

“Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that puts your sanity and resilience to the test in a broken universe.” As humanity’s remains wither and perish, ardent adversaries grow in the ruins.

What are your thoughts on this month’s PlayStation Plus lineup? Is Sony’s losing skid finally over? Any of these have you been looking forward to playing, or have you already done so?