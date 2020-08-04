PS4 controllers will work for PS5, but only for PS4 games

Today Sony confirms that its current PS4 controller won’t be working with PS5 games. “We expect that PS5 games will benefit from the new innovations and enhancements that we bring to the market, including the wireless controller interface DualSense, ” says Sony in a statement announcing the company’s plans.

Sony states that current DualShock 4 controllers and officially approved third-party PS4 controllers “will work with licensed PS4 games.” Sony does not list its supported games but the company confirms that officially approved driving wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games. Sony’s new PS Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will both function on the PS5 for PS VR games that are supported.

Microsoft has made only small changes to its Xbox Series X controller, which allows the company to work with future games with more freedom for existing hardware. At the other side, Sony has designed its DualSense PS5 controller around adaptive buttons, an integrated microphone and new haptic feedback technology. Even the PS5 game bundled with the console, Astro’s Playroom, looks like a showcase for new features from DualSense.

