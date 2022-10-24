PS5 & Discord Unites For The First Time Ever

According to the latest reports, PS5 & Discord have united together for the first time ever in history. The integration has been seen in the wild for the first time. It clearly suggests that we don’t have long to wait until we can easily create and join chat lobbies from our consoles. Isn’t it amazing?

PS5 & Discord Integration Is Surely Good News For Gamers

The recent update has been rolled out to users in the Discord beta. Furthermore, the mobile app screenshots clearly show the option to ‘Join Voice on PlayStation’ and a request for the user to sign in using their Playstation ID. It is quite similar to the steps you take when linking your Xbox Live account to the Discord app.

Sony announced a partnership with Discord back in May 2021. It allowed friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together. The point worth mentioning here is that the first phase of that partnership which rolled out in February was underwhelming. It only allows you to display on Discord what games you were playing on PS4 and PS5. So, the main update everyone has been waiting for is proper voice integration.

When more games become crossplay, the power of Discord provides a single voice lobby where you can chat with your friends, whether they’re playing on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, or PC. Xbox players are lucky as they have had the feature since September. They can start and join voice lobbies from their console and the Discord app. No doubt, Discord is rapidly becoming an essential tool for multiplayer gamers. The good piece of news is that you’ll have a single place to chat with your friends in and between games once all the separate consoles are integrated with the app.