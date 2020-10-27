PS5 First Look: Spice up your gaming room on Nov 12th





The PS5 first look is massive. This has never been a mystery, but I was always shocked by how gigantic the console in person looks.

We were eventually able to try out the hardware for ourselves a few weeks prior to the next-gen console ‘s launch on November 12th. And while I can’t say much about the PS5 experience just yet, I can tell you what the real console and the new controller look and sound like. Stay tuned for updates on that.

The PS5 looks and sounds utterly huge, standing 15.4 inches tall and 10.24 inches wide. It’s not as large as the typical PC tower, to put it in perspective, but it’s on the ground. Getting it vertically situated next to a 55-inch TV takes away some of its height, but every time I look at it, I’m still surprised.

A brand-new controller, the DualSense, also comes with the PS5, which upgrades the classic DualShock configuration that Sony has used since halfway through the life of the original PlayStation.

The texture is simply made up of incredibly limited copies of the original PlayStation controller icons with a nice touch. Meanwhile, a cut-out PlayStation logo has replaced the circular home button.

The PS5 looks modern without ever turning it on. The construction of the PS5 shell is a little unwieldy, but it looks like a premium piece of hardware. Likewise, the current DualSense has the same aesthetic of the space age as the console, but looks very easy to keep for an extended period of time.