PlayStation 5 console sales have now crossed the 17.3 million mark. It implies that Sony sold a further 3.9 million units during the Q3 of its 2021 fiscal year. While the PS5 has been the fastest-selling PlayStation console of all time till now, however, these latest results indicate that it isn’t the case anymore. As during the same period when PS4 was launched, Sony sold 20.2 million consoles.

Sales are also down from the previous fiscal year’s third quarter when Sony sold 4.5 million PS5 units. The continuous semiconductor shortage has led to a decline in sales, according to the company. Sony anticipates supply challenges to persist but believes the shortfall will be filled up over time with strong sales in subsequent quarters.

PS5 is Selling slower than its Predecessor as Sony Fails to meet the Target

As a result, Sony’s overall PS5 shipping target for the fiscal year has been decreased to 11.5 million units. This is a decrease from the previous year’s figure of 14.8 million. The company’s full-year sales predictions for its games and network services sector have also been cut to $1.48 billion.

On the contrary, Sony sold 200,000 units of PS4 in Q3 2021, thus bringing its total lifetime sales to 116.8 million. Furthermore, there were 111 million monthly active users, and on average, they each spent $42.37 during this particular period.

PS5 Stock has been at a premium for almost one and a half years now, and it doesn’t seem that the situation will improve any time soon. Sony will at least be happy regarding the console sales as soon as it makes contact with a physical store shelf or an online shop advertises the stock.

