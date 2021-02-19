The Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has launched Digital Verification and Validation (DVV) system deployed by Jazz to offer an end-to-end digitalized attendance system and a comprehensive stipend disbursement solution.

This collaboration is an initiative of Jazz Business, which has the largest and most comprehensive portfolio of B2B ICT services and is currently serving 95 of the top 100 PSX listed companies. In the approval phase with NADRA for biometric integration, the project will benefit over 100,000 PSDF’s students across Punjab.

The DVV system will digitize students’ data by collecting, biometrically verifying, and validating it against NADRA’s database. It will also help integrate trainee profiles into PSDF’s management information system, validate student attendances, and monitor the distribution of training learning resources. Using portable biometric devices, the system will ensure reduced staff-hours, quicker turnaround times, and the elimination of fake and ghost trainees.

Moreover, through JazzCash, allocated monthly stipends will be deposited directly into the trainees’ accounts, giving them instant access to stipend and subsequently increasing digital financial inclusion.

Jawad Khan, The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSDF, stated: “PSDF is the most modern and technology-savvy development sector company in Pakistan. The partnership with Jazz in the deployment of advanced technologies at PSDF training partner locations is part of our continuous efforts to deliver digital solutions to manage our entire operation.”

Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer of Jazz, said, “Jazz Business provides unique solutions, offering reliability, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency to our customers. The DVV project will equip PSDF with high levels of data accuracy and security while decreasing operational costs through the use of best-in-class technologies. This collaboration is in line with our vision to develop a safe and robust digital ecosystem.”