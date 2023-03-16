PSDF & Zong 4G successfully train 10,000 youth in professional freelancing skills

Advertisement

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications provider, is proud to announce that it has successfully reached another major milestone in its long-term partnership with Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF). This partnership has enabled Zong 4G to provide e-learning opportunities to 10,000 students through a customised course called “How to e-lance.”

10,000 promising and underprivileged students in Pakistan have been given access to e-education opportunities thanks to this game-changing collaboration between Zong 4G and PSDF. PSDF is a non-profit organisation that helps people and organisations improve their employability by offering skills training and support. The “How to e-lance” course gave students and recent graduates the tools they needed to launch successful freelance careers on reputable websites like Fiverr and Upwork.

The official spokesperson of Zong 4G said, “We are proud to have achieved this milestone with our partner PSDF. Digital learning is a vital part of our mission to use technology to empower people and communities. 10,000 deserving students in Pakistan now have access to critical knowledge that can support them in launching their freelance careers. This, in our opinion, will contribute to the development of a more sustainable and inclusive digital economy.”

Head of Marketing and Communications at PSDF, Akbar Hussain explained,

“The freelancing economy is thriving globally and it was imperative that we offer Pakistani youth the chance to develop their skillsets so they can benefit from this and access income-generating opportunities”.

Zong 4G is dedicated to giving Pakistani students access to e-learning opportunities and assisting in the growth of the nation’s digital economy and PSDF with its expertise in skill development was the ideal partner to support Zong 4G in realizing this objective.

