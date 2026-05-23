The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has decided to launch a new “Tech Connect Portal” aimed at strengthening the country’s growing IT industry and connecting overseas Pakistani tech professionals with local companies.

The portal, which is being developed under the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, is expected to play an important role in increasing Pakistan’s IT exports and improving the country’s presence in global technology markets.

According to officials, the Tech Connect Portal will serve as a bridge between overseas Pakistani experts and local IT firms. Through this platform, Pakistani professionals working abroad will be able to support domestic technology companies by helping them access international markets, build global partnerships, and attract foreign investment opportunities.

PSEB Introduces Tech Connect Portal To Link Overseas Experts With Local IT Firms

The initiative will also improve business networking and encourage strategic collaborations between Pakistani companies and international technology organizations. Officials believe the portal will create new opportunities for startups, software houses, and technology entrepreneurs looking to expand their operations beyond Pakistan.

The Ministry of IT stated that the platform will help connect Pakistan’s IT industry with international business networks, allowing local companies to showcase their services and expertise on a global scale. This could lead to stronger business partnerships and increased confidence from foreign investors interested in Pakistan’s technology sector.

In addition to promoting exports and investment, the portal will also focus on emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, and cybersecurity. Authorities believe these areas have strong growth potential and can help Pakistan compete more effectively in the global digital economy.

Officials further said that overseas Pakistani technology experts will also guide local youth, startups, and entrepreneurs by sharing their knowledge and industry experience. This mentorship support will

help young professionals develop modern technical skills and better understand international market trends.

The government considers the Tech Connect Portal an important part of Pakistan’s broader digital transformation vision. By encouraging knowledge sharing and technology transfer, the platform aims to strengthen the country’s innovation ecosystem and support long-term economic growth.

Pakistan’s IT industry has become one of the country’s fastest-growing export sectors in recent years. With increasing demand for software services, freelance work, and digital solutions, the government is actively exploring new ways to support the industry and improve its global competitiveness.

Officials believe the launch of the Tech Connect Portal will further strengthen Pakistan’s position in the international technology market and create new opportunities for businesses, professionals, and investors in the years ahead.