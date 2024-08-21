The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) will embark on an ambitious initiative aimed at training 20,000 students under the Prime Minister’s Initiative to Support IT Startups, Specialized IT Training, and Venture Capital. This program will equip university students and recent graduates with advanced IT skills, addressing the increasing demand for a skilled workforce in Pakistan’s burgeoning technology sector.

The training will focus on specialized areas such as MERN Stack (MongoDB, Express.js, React, Node.js), Web Engineering, Cloud Architecture, Software Quality Assurance (SQA), and Mobile App Development. The selection of these areas aligns with current industry needs, ensuring participants gain relevant skills that will enhance their employability.

PSEB Launches Training Initiative to Equip 20,000 Students with Advanced IT Skills

PSEB is in the process of selecting a company to deliver this training program. The chosen company will be responsible for conducting the sessions in a mixed-mode format—70% of the sessions will be held in physical classrooms, while the remaining 30% will be conducted in a hybrid mode, combining online and offline elements. The training sessions will take place across various universities and IT training centres in major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Quetta.

The program will target students who are in the 6th, 7th, and 8th semesters of IT-related bachelor’s degree programs, as well as recent graduates who have completed their studies within the last 12 months. This ensures that the participants are at a stage in their education or career where they can immediately apply the skills they learn.

Eligible applicants for the project include IT training companies, IT firms, software houses, and industry associations. These organizations can apply individually or as part of a consortium. Companies must demonstrate their ability to deploy industry professionals, such as system architects, software developers, and cloud solution designers, who can deliver high-quality training.

Universities and IT industry partners will provide well-equipped facilities to conduct the training. PSEB will ensure these facilities meet the necessary standards and reserves the right to reject any that it deems unsuitable. Additionally, the safety and well-being of all trainees and staff will be a priority, with particular attention given to female participants.

This large-scale training initiative aims to bridge the skills gap in Pakistan’s IT industry, making graduates more employable and meeting the needs of the rapidly growing technology sector. By producing industry-ready professionals, the program aligns with PSEB’s mission to promote sustainable growth within the industry, contributing significantly to the country’s IT export growth and overall economic development.