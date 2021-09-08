For the very first time, PSEB has started registering freelancers in Pakistan. Though the registration for freelancers in Pakistan with PSEB is optional however those who will opt for it will be able to avail extra benefits and incentives associated with it. Previously PSEB only used to register companies and call centers operating in Pakistan. The registration for Freelancers will start on September 15, 2021.

PSEB Opens Registration for Freelancers in Pakistan

FBR has made it mandatory for freelancers especially those dealing with IT to register with PSEB if they want to have a Tax credit. For tax exemption certificates, they can apply online on the FBR website and can avail 100% tax credit on IT and ITeS exports.

How Freelancers can Register with PSEB:

Registration for New Freelancers:

Signup and create login (Temporary login credentials will be provided automatically).

Fill out the online registration form, upload applicable documents, and submit for initial approval (submission with missing mandatory information may be declined).

After getting initial PSEB approval, deposit requisite fee, upload registration charges, payment receipt and submit for final approval.

Once the registration payment is verified, it usually takes about 2-5 working days to process and issue the certificate.

Required Documents

NTN CNIC Bank Account Letter/Certificate

Fee Structure

New Freelancer Registration Charges 1 Registration fee for new freelancers Rs. 1,000/- per year 2 Registration renewal fee Rs. 2,000/- per year 3 Late surcharge (apart from the applicable annual fee) upon submitting the renewal request Rs. 500/- per year

PSEB registration/renewal charges can now be made through online banking/mobile banking apps. If it is not possible to make online payments, you may pay through a pay order/demand draft as well. Please note that the receipt of online payments along with focal person’s name and contact details of the focal person must be emailed to [email protected] to ensure timely processing of your PSEB registration application.

Freelance Renewal:

Login to PSEB registration portal using login credentials.

Update registration renewal form, upload applicable documents and submit for initial approval (submission with missing mandatory information may be declined).

After getting initial PSEB approval, deposit requisite fee, upload registration renewal charges payment receipt, surcharge (if any) and submit for final approval.

Once the registration payment is verified it usually takes about 2-5 working days to process and issue the certificate

Required Documents

Summary of Export Revenue with proper IT/ITeS code defined by SBP (for export oriented freelancers). Summary of domestic earnings for preceding year.

Fee Structure

Renewal charges for freelancers are Rs. 2,000/- per year

