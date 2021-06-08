PSEB Will Build Software Technology Park in Swat: IT Minister

Software Technology Park is also a part of Swat IT projects and technology development across Pakistan. In the contract signing event for the launch of IT projects in Swat, IT Minister Syed Amin ul Haq claimed in his speech that more than 25 Software technology Parks will be established in Pakistan by the end of 2021 through public-private partnerships for the development of software technology parks.

PSEB Will Build Software Technology Park in Swat at the End of 2021

As Telenor gained Rs. 781 million worth agreement from the Universal Service Fund (USF) for the provision of high-speed mobile broadband services at Swat, as well as the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), launched the second project to build the Software technology Park in Mingora, a state-of-the-art software advanced technologies Park will be covered 22,000 square feet area.

The IT Minister, Syed Amin ul Haque, also remarked at the agreement ceremony that after this project, 65,695 people would be able to benefit from the high-speed broadband mobile service that enables them to access the internet and to interact with the digital world. He also stated more than 500 IT experts would set up their startups at the software park and also will provide roughly 2,000 people with direct or indirect jobs.

In the Swat districts, people are living in the mountains and have difficult routes to travel and interact with each other’s, according to IT officials this project will provide high-speed internet to ease Swat local’s lives and tourists to keep in touch with the world.

