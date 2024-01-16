In an exciting collaboration, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) and Monsha’at have joined forces to introduce the Monsha’at AI Competition in Umrah 2024. This global platform is set to become a beacon for innovative minds, providing an unparalleled stage for showcasing prowess in the dynamic field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The competition marks a significant stride in integrating cutting-edge technology with the sacred realm of Umrah, opening new horizons for entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts.

P@SHA and Monsha’at Unveil Groundbreaking Monsha’at AI Competition in Umrah 2024 – Register Now

The Monsha’at AI Competition in Umrah 2024 is not just a local affair; it is a global initiative inviting thinkers, developers, and tech visionaries from around the world to participate. This inclusive approach ensures a diverse pool of talent, fostering a rich exchange of ideas and solutions that can revolutionize the Umrah sector and its supporting services.

See Also; AI Has Dual Impact on Jobs and Global Growth: IMF Chief

Guidelines and Scope of the Competition

Participants in the Monsha’at AI Competition can expect a broad scope, encouraging a variety of AI applications. From developing intelligent chatbots to aid pilgrims in their journey to implementing AI-driven analytics for optimized resource management, the possibilities are vast. The competition invites entries that demonstrate not only technical proficiency but also a deep understanding of the unique nuances and sensitivities associated with the Umrah pilgrimage.

Participate individually or within a team, provided that the number of the team does not exceed five people

Commitment to the start and end dates of submission

Fill out only one registration form for each participating team

The idea must be applicable as a commercial solution

Team members must have an appropriate technical background

Individuals and startup companies can apply for this initiative. If a startup company applies, its sales during the last year must not exceed one million Saudi riyals.

The submitted work must be produced by team members

Do not use content that conflicts with the intellectual property rights of any other party

Fill out the form in Arabic or English only

Prize:

The winners of this competition will get a cash prize. The prizes of the first five winners are as follows:

1s Prize: 150,000 SAR

2nd Prize: 120,000 SAR

3rd Prize: 100,000 SAR

4th Prize: 80,000 SAR

5th Prize: 50,000 SAR

Deadline to Apply for This Competition:

The last date to apply for this competition is 7th Feb. The announcement of winners and closing ceremony will be held on 23rd April.