A new leader board has been elected for Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITES ([email protected]) at its Annual General Meeting 2020 in Lahore at Daftarkhwan Central.

The members joined the meeting in-person and virtually as well. The Chief Executives of the member companies across the country attended the general meeting to discuss how [email protected], with the assistance of its CEC members, can boost the value for the members and effectively promote the country’s tech sector.

[email protected] Elects New Leader Board to Run the Affairs

During the meeting, [email protected]’s yearly performance and achievements were highlighted by the retiring Chairman, Shahzad Shahid. He stressed on the significance of [email protected] as the only representative of the IT and ITES sector of Pakistan while also mentioning the top priorities of [email protected] which include Make in Pakistan as part of the Demand Generation, Special Technology Zones (SEZs), Export Marketing Fund (EMF), Cash Rewards, Brand Pakistan and the overall ease of doing business that will help in the growth of indigenous business and ultimately exports of Pakistan.

The officeholders for the year 2020-21 are Chairman Barkan Saeed, CEO Vizteck Solutions, Senior Vice Chairman Amin Uddin Ansari, CEO Stewart Pakistan, Vice-Chairperson Shamim Rajani, COO Genetech Solutions, and Treasurer Shahzad Shahid, CEO TPS Worldwide.

Meanwhile, Barkan Saeed, the newly elected Chairman reiterated the significance and value of strategic priorities of [email protected] while telling the audience of the forthcoming objectives for the year 2020-21. The newly-elected premier also highlighted the significance of recognizing IT professionals by linking a closer collaboration among the tech industry and academia.

