The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) calls on the Government of Pakistan to ensure policy stability and tax clarity for the IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) sector in the Federal Budget 2025–26. As a cornerstone of Pakistan’s digital economy, the IT industry has demonstrated resilience amid economic turbulence, contributing USD 3.2 billion in exports in FY 2023–24, and is projected to close the current fiscal year at nearly USD 4 billion. Forecasts estimate a USD 15 billion export potential by 2030. Despite these promising numbers, policy inconsistency, ad hoc taxation, and operational challenges continue to undermine investor confidence and economic contributions.

P@SHA Urges Government for Policy Stability and Tax Clarity in Budget 2025–26

P@SHA recognises the constraints posed by Pakistan’s commitments under the IMF program and affirms its role as a responsible economic stakeholder. We are not asking for exemptions that jeopardise international obligations. However, if our practical, fair recommendations are implemented in both letter and spirit, Pakistan’s IT sector can contribute substantially more to national growth.

1. Address Payroll Tax Inconsistencies for Remote Workers

There is a critical need to align tax treatment between employees of IT firms and independent remote workers. P@SHA urges the government to formally define remote workers in the Income Tax Ordinance (2001). The proposed classification applies to individuals earning over PKR 2.5 million annually through foreign remittances or working with fewer than three international clients, taxing them similarly to salaried individuals.

This recommendation aims to expand the tax base while levelling the playing field. The current disparity creates an uneven labour market where it’s more cost-effective for global companies to hire Pakistani talent directly rather than through local firms. As a result, local IT businesses lose both competitiveness and valuable export revenue. A clear and fair framework will bring transparency for taxpayers and authorities alike and help protect Pakistan’s economic interests.

2. Ensure Continuity in Tax Policy

The IT sector in Pakistan is still in its formative growth stage. Its export trajectory is closely tied to the health of the domestic market. Policy stability is essential for sustaining the momentum we’ve recently achieved. The recent DFDI event alone resulted in over USD 700 million in investment commitments, of which USD 600 million was facilitated by P@SHA.

Frequent changes in tax laws—whether related to export incentives, withholding taxes, or other fiscal instruments—discourage long-term investment. The lack of predictability threatens to undo the combined efforts of public and private sector stakeholders, including MOITT, PSEB, SIFC, and TDAP. If investor confidence is shaken, Pakistan risks forfeiting years of progress, including advances in branding, skill development, and digital infrastructure.

To remain competitive, our IT industry must be supported just as global counterparts were during their early growth stages. A consistent tax policy is foundational to nurturing an ecosystem capable of attracting capital and retaining high-value investments. We recommend that no changes in the tax structure of the country.

Operational ease is critical to industry growth. Pakistan must immediately digitise processes for international capital repatriation to facilitate smoother investment flows. Furthermore, harassment of IT companies by various federal and provincial bodies, including EOBI and tax departments, must end. Threats of office closures and arbitrary notices create a hostile environment that drives businesses offshore.

IT firms, especially call centres and BPOs, operate on narrow margins, have service level agreements and cannot afford such disruptions. Legislation must be enacted to shield them from outdated and misaligned labour regulations. Until reforms are complete, temporary exemptions must be provided to IT companies from EOBI and other arcane labour laws.

Despite being one of the region’s lowest revenue-per-employee markets, Pakistan’s IT sector employs a massive formal workforce of over 600,000. The sector’s resilience is remarkable, bearing some of the highest input costs, yet continuing to grow. However, this resilience has limits. Without urgent fiscal reforms and consistent policy direction, we risk losing our digital edge to more agile economies.

The choice before us is stark: become a digital powerhouse or lose the industry’s momentum entirely. P@SHA urges the government to heed this call, not as a concession, but as a strategic investment in Pakistan’s digital future.