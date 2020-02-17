PSL 2020 Live Streaming Apps List

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hosting the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Pakistan this 2020. All the matches will be played in four Pakistani cities for the first time in PSL history. PSL 2020 venues include Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan. In PSL 2020, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will have the edge over home ground. With only a few days left in PSL 2020, the Pakistan Cricket Board has released all the specifics of the fares. Here’s a detailed list of PSL 2020 live streaming channels.

Every cricket fanatic is anxiously waiting for the Pakistan’s biggest cricket event-the PSL 2020. Though there are still a few days left in the tournament’s scheduled start on 20 February. Preparations are already underway. A brief overview of PSL 2020 is that all franchises were allowed to select at least 3 players in the Platinum category, 3 players in the Diamond category, 3 players in the Gold category, 5 players in the Silver category, 2 players in the Emerging category and 2 players in the additional category.

Teams Playing in PSL 2020

Like previous edition, this time also six teams are taking part in PSL 2020.

Quetta Galdiators (Defending Champions)

Peshawer Zalmi ( Two Time Champions)

Islamabad United (one Time Champion)

Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans

Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2020 ticket sales started already and fans can purchase tickets at www.yayvo.com. PSL fans can purchase tickets through 38 cities across the country from TCS Express Centres. A dedicated TCS helpline is available to people around the clock, providing customer support throughout the day

Ticket prices for the PSL grand opening ceremony and opening match in Karachi on February 20, ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000.

The ticket price for PSL’s final match at Lahore on March 22nd will be between Rs 500 and Rs 5,000.

Despite technology becoming so advanced, and the planet becoming more of a global village, our electronic gadgets make everything available. The same happens to cricketing activities no matter in which part of the world they actually occur. And since crazy cricket fans never want to miss a single ball being bowled on the cricket field, you have to be anxious to find out the list of live TV channels that will broadcast the matches and update the PSL 2020 ball by ball score.

PSL 2020 Live Streaming Channels

Cricket Gateway

The official broadcast partner for Pakistan Super League is Cricketgateway.pk. And as the PSL season 5 begins, all the live action streaming through this website can be expected. In addition to live streaming, there are plenty of other interesting stuff including highlights, fan clips, and more. You just have to play and the game never stops.

PTV Sports

PTV Sports is the country’s official TV channel and sports app and each year it secures the broadcast rights for the game. All Pakistan’s cricket fans will be able to watch live on PTV Sports the PSL 2020 matches.

Ten Sports

Ten Sports is the TV channel for Pakistan Super League 2020 matches in Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka that you should be tuneing into.

Cricingif

Cricingif has emerged as an all-in – one forum for some years ago cricket lovers. Through PSL itself, it had seen its development. The website gives the fans in Pakistan all the latest news, live cricket streaming, highlights and everything else relevant to cricket

Crictime

It is a platform for a long time that only gained popularity a few years ago. Crictime live streaming is open all over the world to cricket fans, and you only need a functioning, high-speed internet link for smooth and hassle free live streaming.

SonyLiv

The SonyLiv app and video sharing site are next on our Live TV Channels list for PSL 2020. This online sports TV app gives you all the live action from the world of cricketing no matter where your favorite teams play. It even covers live ICC Cricket World Cup mega-events, Asia Cup, Champions Trophy, etc.

Pakistan Super League ball by ball commentary / Live Score

If you don’t have any link for PSL online, then get live score alerts on various cricket websites from PSL 2020. If you’re a mobile user then don’t think about checking PSL score as various cricket pages also provide APP. To get the latest live PSL game alerts to visit the sites below.