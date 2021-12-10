PSL 7: Board decides to offer free Wi-Fi for fans inside the stadium

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) intends to make the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League PSL 7 more memorable for spectators by offering free Wi-Fi inside stadiums.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja emphasized in a video message that the fans’ experience must be enhanced and that the board is striving to provide free internet connectivity at the stadium for spectators.

Everyone has been waiting for this ultimate tournament, “Pakistan Super League 7.” As a result, this competition gives excitement and joy to people’s lives. Also, all Pakistan cricket fans are ecstatic about Pakistan Super League 7, which was announced just a few days ago. The date, time, and location of the match, as well as the whole schedule, have already been revealed. Everyone is ready to support their own teams. Also, let us observe how this event is carried out.

Get excited people! PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja is here to talk about @babarazam258 leadership and the team’s performances and consistency.#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/kasIlRGyQL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 9, 2021

We’ll set up units outside the grounds, and we’ll recruit a commentator among you. “Me and another commentator will see if you have what it takes to be a commentator,” he stated.

Shahid Afridi, Pakistan’s top player and former all-rounder, has joined Quetta Gladiators for the seventh edition of the tournament after playing for Multan Sultans in the previous one. Season 7 of the Pakistan Super League will be his final season as a player in the league.

Afridi announced his desire to play for Gladiators earlier this year, as well as announcing that the upcoming PSL will be his final game.