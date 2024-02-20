PSL 9 Faces Boycott Calls Over KFC Partnership

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Feb 20, 2024
PSL 9

The highly anticipated PSL 9 kicked off on Feb 18, however, not without controversy. Fans started calling for a boycott of the PSL tournament when they came to know that KFC is its snack partner. For all those unaware, KFC is an American company that operates franchises in Israel. So, many people view this as indirect support for the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, as they have killed many Palestinians in recent violence. The people of Pakistan no doubt express strong support for the Palestinian cause. As the KFC partnership conflicts with these values, fans have been using hashtag #BoycottPSL on social media. Moreover, they are also urging others not to attend PSL matches or purchase merchandise.

‘PSL 9 Boycott’ Trends On Social Media

PSL Fans don’t want to see any Israeli company being a part of the tournament. #BoycottPSL became the top trend on X. This is what people say:

PSL is the second most popular T20 league after the Indian Premier League. If people succeed in the boycott, it can hurt the league’s viewership, ticket sales, and overall popularity. Sponsorships are important for PSL’s financial health. Moreover, negative publicity will hinder future partnerships as well. The boycott’s effectiveness and its maximum impact on PSL 2024 remain to be seen. PCB has also not responded to the boycott movement yet. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Feb 20, 2024
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Get Alerts!

PhoneWorld Logo

Join the groups below to get the latest updates!

📡Tech & Telecom News
💼PTA Tax Updates
🏷️Latest Mobile Prices
💬WhatsApp Channel

>