PSL 9 Faces Boycott Calls Over KFC Partnership

The highly anticipated PSL 9 kicked off on Feb 18, however, not without controversy. Fans started calling for a boycott of the PSL tournament when they came to know that KFC is its snack partner. For all those unaware, KFC is an American company that operates franchises in Israel. So, many people view this as indirect support for the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, as they have killed many Palestinians in recent violence. The people of Pakistan no doubt express strong support for the Palestinian cause. As the KFC partnership conflicts with these values, fans have been using hashtag #BoycottPSL on social media. Moreover, they are also urging others not to attend PSL matches or purchase merchandise.

‘PSL 9 Boycott’ Trends On Social Media

PSL Fans don’t want to see any Israeli company being a part of the tournament. #BoycottPSL became the top trend on X. This is what people say:

Shame on you!!! People are dying in Palestine and you are happy to announce that KFC is your sponser?? I mean we all know KFC is Isr**li brand. Shame!!😡#boycottpsl#boycottpsl pic.twitter.com/Vm9EydEJqr — Safeer Alee Rajput (@safeertweetspk) February 16, 2024

Boycott PSL for the children and people of ghaza.Shamefully the are announcing their sponsor, who is the killer of our people. Everyone should that they neither buy PSL tickets nor watch the Match#BoycottPSL pic.twitter.com/53d63a7Kjn — Majid Khan (@majidkhan123411) February 17, 2024

Trends like #BoycottPSL due to the partnership with KFC seems more like a prsnl hatred. Like u hate to see KFC as a partner in #PSL2024 but u’re still using dozen of Israel’s brands, you’ve not raised voice agnst genocide in true essence. U’r not ready to do anything by yourself pic.twitter.com/QEKVH7LqSb — Zeeshan (@why100dumb) February 17, 2024

#BoycottPSL is never the solution but we can say PCB terminate the sponsorship with KFC that will work because it’s our own National Brand and income of so many people is linked with this. pic.twitter.com/ygvWzo7bWX — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) February 17, 2024

PSL is the second most popular T20 league after the Indian Premier League. If people succeed in the boycott, it can hurt the league’s viewership, ticket sales, and overall popularity. Sponsorships are important for PSL’s financial health. Moreover, negative publicity will hinder future partnerships as well. The boycott’s effectiveness and its maximum impact on PSL 2024 remain to be seen. PCB has also not responded to the boycott movement yet. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.