PSW Celebrates Completion of inaugural NextTech Internship Program Under its CSR initiative

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) successfully concluded its NextTech Internship Program, launched under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, with a closing ceremony held at the PSW Head Office in Islamabad.

Launched in collaboration with NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC), the six-week internship program was designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry by equipping young talent with practical skills in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), Cybersecurity, and Data Science. The program reflects PSW’s commitment to advancing its CSR agenda by creating meaningful opportunities for youth empowerment and skills development.

Over the course of the program, the inaugural cohort of 10 exceptional students immersed themselves in project-based learning, guided closely by PSW domain experts. Interns gained first-hand exposure to real-world problem-solving, innovation-driven projects, and PSW’s cutting-edge digital ecosystem—preparing them to play a leading role in Pakistan’s digital future. The initiative is part of PSW’s broader CSR vision to foster inclusive growth by equipping the next generation with tools to succeed in a technology-driven economy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Syed Sohaib Hassan, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of PSW, highlighted how the initiative reflects PSW’s commitment to nurturing people and talent development through its CSR framework. He said,

“NextTech is more than an internship, it is a platform for discovery, growth, and innovation. These young professionals have demonstrated the creativity and determination that will shape Pakistan’s digital future. At PSW, we believe the future belongs to those who dare to innovate, and we are proud to invest in that future through our CSR initiatives.”

The interns also showcased their final projects during the ceremony, demonstrating innovative solutions across emerging technologies. Their work reflected not only technical excellence but also a deeper understanding of how innovation can transform Pakistan’s digital trade and technology landscape, aligning with PSW’s CSR objective of cultivating socially impactful innovation.

The closing ceremony marked the successful conclusion of the inaugural program. PSW reaffirmed its commitment to expanding the NextTech initiative under its CSR framework, building on the success of the first cohort, and providing opportunities to empower more students in the years ahead. By continuing to bridge the gap between academia and industry, PSW seeks to ensure that young talent is prepared to meet the demands of Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital economy. This initiative reflects PSW’s belief that sustainable progress is driven not only by technology but also by investing in people, the true architects of the future.

Also Read: PSW’s Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program Empowers Women Entrepreneurs in Multan