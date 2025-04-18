PSW Launches Digital COPP Certificate on Pharmaceutical Exports

In the continuation of its efforts to enhance Pakistan’s export competitiveness by digitalizing cross border trade processes and information requirements, , the Pakistan Single Window (PSW), in collaboration with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), has launched the Digital Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (COPP) required on export of pharmaceutical products by importing countries. In addition to COPP the DRAP Clearance Gateway has also begun offering electronic Free Sale certificate, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Certificate and the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Exports. This innovative initiative aims to streamline regulatory processes, reduce delays, and align Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry with global best practices.

In line with best practices, all certificates issued through the PSW platform are secure, electronically verifiable and embedded with a unique QR code for instant authentication and verification. The new service eliminates inefficiencies associated with paper documentation, ensures regulatory compliance, and enhances transparency and trust in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports—especially in highly regulated markets such as the European Union, United States, and other global markets.

Exports remain a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic development, and strategic efforts like Uraan Pakistan have been rolled out to support businesses in cross-border trade. Among key sectors, the pharmaceutical industry has emerged as a high-potential contributor. In FY 2023–24, Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports reached approximately $341 million, reflecting a 3.90% growth over the previous year.

“We are proud to introduce the Digital Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product, which will bring Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry in line with global best practices,” said Mr. Aftab Haider, CEO of Pakistan Single Window. “This initiative significantly enhances the efficiency and transparency of our regulatory systems and will boost exports by ensuring our products meet the highest international standards. The initiative is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan”

Dr. Obaidullah Malik, CEO of DRAP, emphasized the significance of the development, stating, “The launch of the Digital Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (COPP), Free sale certificate, GMP Certificate and export NOC through the DRAP Clearance Gateway reflects our commitment to modernizing regulatory practices and strengthening trust in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector. This milestone underscores our dedication to ensuring the safe, timely, and transparent availability of quality medicines, while enabling exporters to meet international compliance standards with greater efficiency.”

This development is a key component of Pakistan’s broader strategy to digitalize regulatory systems, improve operational efficiency, and foster export-led growth in the pharmaceutical sector. The Digital COPP represents a significant leap forward in making Pakistan a reliable and competitive player in the global pharmaceutical market.

