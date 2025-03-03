PSW Launches National Workshop on Airport Community System (ACS) to Enhance Air Cargo Operations

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) initiated the design and development phase of the Airport Community System (ACS) by hosting a National Workshop on the ACS at a local hotel in Karachi. The workshop brought together public and private sector stakeholders to discuss its development and address challenges in the air cargo sector. The workshop focused on international best practices, stakeholder integration, and streamlining cargo operations to improve efficiency and ensure compliance with national and international standards and offered a platform for stakeholders to share insights on challenges in the air freight ecosystem.

The ACS, an allied system of Pakistan Single Window, will play a critical role in enabling seamless and efficient information exchange among various stakeholders in the air freight ecosystem. In line with the Pakistan Single Window Act 2021, all public and private entities involved in air cargo operations are required to align their processes and information requirements with the PSW system. The system will collect, convert, and disseminate digital data about shipments via integration or by providing interfaces to stakeholders. The integrated system ensures features such as data harmonization, unified workflows, and the elimination of redundant paperwork and approval levels. By bringing airlines, freight forwarders, airport authorities, importers, exporters, agents, private transport operators, Customs, and other government departments onto a single electronic platform, ACS will reduce processing times, optimize resources, and reduce the cost of doing business, offering B2B, B2G, G2G, and B2C services, The system will also facilitate efficient data analytics and reporting, enhancing overall air cargo operations in Pakistan.

To ensure the alignment of the system with International best practices, PSW has onboarded two international experts with the assistance of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The two experts will collaborate with PSW throughout the initiative, ensuring alignment with international standards and addressing the specific needs of Pakistan’s air cargo sector.

Naveed Abbas Memon, Chief Digital Officer (CDO) of PSW, expressed the significance of the event, stating, “The successful launch of the ACS initiative marks an important step toward improving the efficiency and transparency of air cargo operations in Pakistan. We are committed to ensuring that all stakeholders collaborate seamlessly to overcome challenges and set new standards in line with global best practices.”

PSW’s commitment to trade facilitation through streamlined processes and stakeholder coordination is key to enhancing Pakistan’s trade ecosystem. By integrating public and private sectors, PSW aims to improve operational efficiency, ensure compliance with international standards, and position Pakistan as a competitive hub for global trade.

Also Read: PSW Partners with FTSL to Enhance TBML Compliance with Advanced Automation Solutions