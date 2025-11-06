PSW Launches Trade Lab: Pakistan’s First Digital Learning Platform ON CROSS BORDER TRADE

Pakistan Single Window (PSW), the nation’s digital platform for cross border trade is proud to announce the launch of its dedicated online learning platform, ‘Trade Lab’. Developed in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) with funding received from the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), this initiative aims to equip entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of international trade in the digital era and enhance their customs and regulatory compliances.

‘Trade Lab’ directly supports PSW’s vision of reducing the time and cost of doing business by fostering effective compliance with national and international trade regulations. With an initial lineup of nine courses, including Customs Tariff Essentials, Exporting Goods from Pakistan, Understanding the Legal Framework of Trade, Market Analysis & Marketing Strategy, and others, Trade Lab not only aims to enhance knowledge but also to equip learners with practical, actionable skills that can immediately be applied in today’s fast-paced global trade environment. As the platform evolves, PSW intends to enhance the number and content of courses through collaborations with government training institutes such as the Customs Academy, Federal Board of Revenue and the Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development, Ministry of Commerce.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Aftab Haider, CEO of PSW, stated, “The launch of ‘Trade Lab’ is a strategic leap in our mission to drive digital transformation in Pakistan’s trade ecosystem. Knowledge is the key to unlocking the potential of our traders. By providing accessible, expert-led online training, we are not just facilitating compliance; we are building capacity, enhancing competitiveness, and shaping a more efficient, transparent, and inclusive future for Pakistan’s economy. Together with PSW’s Trade Information Portal, we hope to create a dynamic, robust, digital knowledge base that will help traders remain well informed, and therefore compliant, with national and international laws, regulations and market dynamics.”

The platform’s introduction aligns with Pakistan’s commitment under the WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement to modernize its trade landscape and integrate into global value chains. ‘Trade Lab’ is set to become an essential tool for traders, government officials, and logistics providers, ensuring all stakeholders are equipped to benefit from the efficiencies of the digital single-window environment. Moreover, it will support women entrepreneurs and gender responsive MSMEs by enhancing their access to trade related information, digital tools, and capacity-building opportunities, thereby promoting inclusive participation in international trade.”

Also Read: PSW’s “Khizer” AI Chatbot, Powered by Sybrid: The Future of Trade Facilitation