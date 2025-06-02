PSW’s Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program Empowers Women Entrepreneurs in Multan

Pakistan Single Window (PSW)’s Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program recently hosted its fifth onsite event in Multan, with support from Strive Women, a four-year program led by CARE and supported by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth. The event provided valuable training and insights on cross-border trade, digital marketing platforms, e-commerce, customs procedures, and access to finance, aimed at helping women entrepreneurs scale their businesses for export.

Pakistan Single Window (PSW), a leading entity in Pakistan’s efforts to modernize cross-border trade, has been at the forefront of advancing opportunities for women entrepreneurs through initiatives like the Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program. PSW is committed to support Pakistan’s economic growth, while also aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030. The Khadijah Program was recently honoured with the prestigious Global Award for Gender Equality in Trade by the World Trade Organization (WTO). This recognition highlights PSW’s innovative and gender-responsive approach to trade, underscoring its commitment to fostering inclusive trade practices and increasing the participation of women in the global marketplace.

Aftab Haider, CEO of PSW, discussed the Khadijah Program’s significance in driving economic growth through women’s participation in global trade.

“At Pakistan Single Window, we are committed to driving transformative change by removing the barriers that hinder women entrepreneurs from accessing global markets. The Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program is a cornerstone of our strategy to empower women with the critical tools, knowledge, and resources they need to succeed in cross-border trade. This initiative is not only about facilitating economic growth but also about fostering a more inclusive, sustainable, and globally competitive business environment. By championing women entrepreneurs, we are unlocking untapped potential that will accelerate Pakistan’s position in the global trade landscape, contributing significantly to the nation’s long-term economic prosperity and resilience”.

Adil Sheraz, Country Director at CARE Pakistan, shared his thoughts on the event:

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with PSW for the Khadijah program in Multan. This partnership is vital in ensuring that women entrepreneurs in this region have the resources, knowledge, and support to overcome barriers and succeed in the international marketplace. Empowering women is key to building resilient economies, and through initiatives like this, we are helping women unleash their full potential.”

Farah Saqib, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Multan, was the Chief Guest at the event and delivered the keynote address. She praised the event’s impact: “The Khadijah program is instrumental in fostering women entrepreneurship, particularly in regions like Multan, where women have limited access to such initiatives. This event is a great opportunity for women entrepreneurs to break into global markets, and we are committed to further promoting and supporting these efforts.”

Qurrat Ul Ain, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), emphasized the importance of empowering women in business: “It is essential for the economic growth of the country that we provide women entrepreneurs with equal opportunities. The Khadijah program is a significant step in this direction, and initiatives like these contribute to create a more inclusive and prosperous business environment. We are proud to support and participate in this transformative event.”

The event featured expert sessions delivered by field specialists and subject matter experts, covering critical topics such as access to finance, international marketing strategies, networking, and e-commerce. These sessions provided the participants with practical insights and tools to help them grow their businesses and engage in cross-border trade.

PSW Representatives highlighted the organization’s ongoing commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs across Pakistan, particularly in cities like Multan. They emphasized the role of digitalization and access to international markets in fostering sustainable economic growth and empowering women to participate effectively in the global marketplace.

The Khadijah Program is a key initiative aimed at boosting female participation in international trade in Pakistan. As part of PSW’s broader mission to promote gender equality, the program empowers women economically by connecting them to global markets. Through strategic partnerships, PSW equips women entrepreneurs with essential digital tools and trade information. The recent Multan event marks another significant milestone in supporting women-led businesses nationwide.

