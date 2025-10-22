PSW’s “Khizer” AI Chatbot, Powered by Sybrid: The Future of Trade Facilitation

Following the recent launch of the AI Chatbot ‘Khizer’, Pakistan Single Window (PSW) is proud to announce its successful integration into the PSW platform and the Trade Information Portal of Pakistan (TIPP). Developed with the support of Sybrid Private Limited, this AI-driven tool is transforming the way traders and stakeholders interact with the platform. By providing real-time, intelligent support, Khizer is streamlining processes and enhancing the overall efficiency of trade operations.

Since its introduction, Khizer has been offering 24/7 intelligent support, enabling users to quickly access critical information on trade, regulatory compliance, and documentation. By providing automated, instant responses, Khizer reduces the reliance on manual support, ensuring a smoother, more efficient experience for traders navigating Pakistan’s import, export, and transit procedures.

For traders, this means a more accessible and efficient trade environment. Khizer simplifies obtaining trade-related information, cutting down wait times and helping businesses stay informed about regulatory requirements and documentation.

Athar Fahim, Chief Strategy & Operations Officer at PSW, shared,

“With the integration of Khizer, we are significantly improving the trade process by providing real-time, automated support. This AI chatbot makes it easier, faster, and more reliable for Pakistani traders to access critical information, helping streamline trade operations and boost Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global market.”

PSW continues to lead the way in digital innovation within Pakistan’s trade ecosystem. The successful launch of Khizer is part of PSW’s broader strategy to digitize and modernize trade operations, providing stakeholders with user-friendly, tech-driven solutions to simplify and enhance their experience. The integration of AI technologies into the PSW platform aligns with the government’s vision to build a more transparent, efficient, and globally competitive trade environment.

Sybrid Private Limited, a prominent technology solutions provider, played an instrumental role in developing Khizer. Known for its expertise in delivering AI-driven solutions, Sybrid collaborated closely with PSW to bring this chatbot to life, ensuring it meets the specific needs of the trade community. Dr. Murtaza Khan, Chief Innovation Officer at Sybrid, stated, “We are honored to support a national initiative like Pakistan Single Window by leveraging our AI expertise. The launch of this AI Chatbot reflects our focus on creating technology solutions that deliver real value, simplifying processes, improving access to information, and supporting Pakistan’s digital transformation agenda.”

Looking ahead, PSW and Sybrid are committed to further developing Khizer by adding new features and upgrading its capabilities, including expanded support for additional trade functions, improved AI accuracy, and more personalized user experiences. These ongoing enhancements will ensure that Khizer remains a cutting-edge solution, continuously improving the user experience and strengthening Pakistan’s digital trade infrastructure. With this launch, PSW is furthering its commitment to digitalizing and streamlining Pakistan’s trade systems, contributing to a more transparent, user-friendly, and responsive trading environment. The successful deployment of Khizer marks another milestone in PSW’s ongoing mission to simplify and expedite business processes, benefiting both local and international traders alike.

