PTA 5G Spectrum Auction Assignment Stage (Round 3 Starts) – Live Updates

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has officially commenced the first round of the 5G spectrum assignment stage, with Chairman PTA and board members formally opening the bidding process at PTA headquarters.

All three telecom operators, Jazz, Zong, and Ufone, are participating in the online bidding process in real time.

The first round is set for a duration of 15 minutes.

Today’s assignment stage focuses on band positioning; operators are bidding for their preferred positions within the spectrum bands secured during the primary auction earlier this week.

Bidding for the 2600 MHz band has opened first. The 3500 MHz band will follow in a subsequent session.

If two operators submit competing bids for the same band position, the bidding will advance to the next round. In that event, the price will increase for the following round.

All three operators have shown interest in spectrum position assignment, pushing the process into a second round.

The first round closed with a price of zero. With competing interests confirmed, the auction has advanced to round two, where the starting price has been set at $0.1 million.

Bidding for band positions in the 2600 MHz spectrum continues. The second round is also of 15-minute duration, with all three operators participating in the bidding.

Round 2 concluded. All telcos held their positions, so the process will continue to the next round.

Round 3 Starts

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as the process continues.