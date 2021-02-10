PTA Addresses the Issue Suspension of Pakistani Users Accounts

Blocking the accounts of Pakistani users matter has taken up by the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) with the Twitter administration, the accounts who tweeted about the Right of Self Determination of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were targeted and blocked by Twitter.

Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has received 369 users’ concerns about their Twitter accounts being blocked/suspended by Twitter. After reviewing the complaints, 280 legal accounts/handles indicated that have evidently blocked to tweeted in support of the rights of IOJ&K people.

PTA Addresses the Issue of Suspension of Pakistani Users Accounts

“Under the Indian influence, Twitter the social media platform is not only depriving Pakistani users of their rights and freedoms but also breaks its own community rules”, Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has raised their concerns with the Twitter administration.

Twitter was asked by the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) to unblock Pakistani user’s accounts that were protesting and supporting for the rights of the oppressed Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) people and also asked to investigate its slanted attitude towards Pakistani users.

It is important to remember that the official Twitter accounts of a few Pakistan News officials were suspended in the area of Jammu and Kashmir for up to 60 days for posting against Indian Brutality.

