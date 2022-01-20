PTA Advises General Public to halt Preorders of Satellite based Starlink ISP

Starlink is the satellite-based internet service provider launched by Elon Musk’s Space X. Many users around the globe are eager to avail the high-speed internet service and preorders have started. However, there is a twist in the tale as Starlink hasn’t obtained licenses from telecom regulators operating in different countries including Pakistan. So in this regard, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has informed the citizens that satellite internet provider Starlink has neither applied for nor obtained any license from PTA to provide internet services in the country.

PTA warns Pakistani citizens to not Preorder Starlink Broadband Services

Therefore, the citizens of Pakistan are advised in their own interest that they must abstain from pre-booking orders being placed on Starlink or any of its associated websites. According to PTA,

The directions came in the wake of reports that Starlink, through its website, is asking intended subscribers to pay a deposit of USD 99 (refundable) as a pre-order for equipment/services. PTA has already taken up the matter with Starlink to stop taking pre-order bookings from intended consumers with immediate effect as the Company has not been granted any license for the provision of internet services in Pakistan.

Pakistan is following the footsteps of India in ordering SpaceX to stop taking preorders for Starlink broadband services without a license. However, on the other side, SpaceX did not respond to an email requesting comment on the matter. Furthermore, it also seems that Starlink is still accepting preorder deposits for addresses in Pakistan through Starlink’s website as of today.

