PTA and FIA Crack Down on Illegal Mobile IMEI Cloning Operation in Gilgit

In a major enforcement action against the growing menace of mobile IMEI cloning and tampering, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Gilgit, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC), has conducted a successful raid on an illicit mobile phone repair shop operating in NLI Market, Gilgit City.

During the raid, officials seized a laptop loaded with specialized software as well as other hardware specifically designed for mobile IMEI cloning and tampering. One individual was arrested on the spot and has been taken into custody by the Cyber Crime Circle Gilgit. Further investigations are underway, and legal proceedings will follow.

According to PTA officials, such illegal devices can enable anonymous communications, making them attractive tools for criminals involved in financial fraud, abductions, extortion, and even terrorism. The unregulated and unlawful manipulation of mobile identities presents a serious threat to both public safety and national security.

PTA remains vigilant and fully committed to curbing the use of tampered and cloned mobile phones. These enforcement actions are part of a broader strategy to secure Pakistan’s digital and telecommunications ecosystem. -a spokesperson from PTA said in a press statement

Authorities have reiterated their warning that individuals involved in such illegal practices will face strict legal consequences. The PTA emphasized that tampering with IMEIs violates multiple sections of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996, and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016.

The raid in Gilgit is part of a nationwide effort by PTA and law enforcement agencies to crack down on the illicit trade of mobile devices. Recent reports indicate a rising trend in mobile phone cloning operations, particularly in major urban and border areas, prompting a tightening of surveillance and inspection regimes.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious mobile phone activity, repair shops, or unauthorized sellers to PTA or the nearest cybercrime reporting center. Citizens are also advised to verify the authenticity of mobile devices via PTA’s Device Verification System (DIRBS) before making purchases.

ALSO READ: PTA Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Issuance of SIMs