PTA and FIA Crack Down on Illegal SIM Issuance by Telenor Franchise in Kot Addu

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against a Telenor franchise located in Kot Addu which was involved in illegal activities involving the unauthorized issuance of SIM cards. The action highlights PTA’s ongoing efforts to combat fraud and misuse in the telecom sector.

During the operation, the authorities recovered 166 fingerprints, along with one mobile phone and a laptop. FIA seized these devices as evidence for further investigation. FIA arrested one person at the scene and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against him. The raid was initiated following a complaint filed by the PTA’s Lahore office, which raised concerns about illegal SIM activations through the franchise’s sales operations.

The involvement of a Telenor franchise in such illegal activities underscores the growing challenge of unauthorized SIM issuance. As one of Pakistan’s leading telecom companies, Telenor has a widespread network of franchises across the country. The unauthorized sale and activation of SIM cards through these channels can pose serious risks, including facilitating criminal activities and financial scams. Telenor, like other telecom operators, has to follow strict protocols for SIM issuance, such as biometric verification, to prevent such misuse. This incident highlights the need for stronger oversight and monitoring of franchise operations to ensure compliance with telecom regulations.

The PTA has been actively working to tackle the illegal issuance of SIM cards, which is considered a serious issue in Pakistan’s telecom sector. Unauthorized SIMs can be used for unlawful purposes, including identity theft, blackmail, and other cybercrimes. PTA’s consistent crackdown reflects its commitment to eradicating this problem and ensuring that telecom operators strictly adhere to regulatory guidelines.

This raid serves as a reminder that fraudulent activities within the telecom industry will not be tolerated. The cooperation between PTA and FIA also underscores the importance of coordinated efforts to eliminate illegal practices. As the investigation continues, it is expected that stricter actions will be taken against those found guilty to prevent similar incidents in the future.