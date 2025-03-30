The Punjab Home Department has raised alarm over a fraudulent website that is impersonating an official government platform to deceive citizens. The fraudulent website, hosted in the United States, falsely claims to provide arms license services under the name of the Punjab government. This deceptive platform not only misleads people but also collects sensitive personal information and extracts money from unsuspecting individuals.

To counter this scam, the home department has formally approached the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). In letters addressed to the PTA chairman and FIA’s cybercrime director-general, the department detailed how the fraudulent website, named “Punjab Arms License Management Verification System” (www.palms.org.pk), is exploiting the trust of the public. The website falsely presents itself as an official Punjab government service and solicits payments for fake arms licenses and related services.

PTA and FIA Urged to Block Fraudulent Punjab Arms License Website

Upon investigation, the Punjab Home Department discovered that the website is hosted by GoDaddy.com, a well-known domain registrar based in the United States. The individuals operating this fraudulent platform use multiple mobile numbers to interact with victims and collect payments through Easypaisa, a widely used digital payment service in Pakistan. These findings also indicate a well-coordinated scam designed to exploit unsuspecting citizens.

The department clarified that the official website for arms license verification and management in Punjab is www.pal.nadra.gov.pk/pal/. The government does not authorize any other website claiming to offer similar services under Punjab’s name and considers it fraudulent.

Call for Action

In response to this alarming discovery, the Punjab Home Department has urged the PTA and FIA to take immediate and decisive action. The department has requested that:

The fake website and any other similar fraudulent sites be permanently blocked to prevent further deception. Authorities should thoroughly investigate to identify the individuals behind this scam. The authorities should initiate legal action against those responsible for operating and promoting the fake website. There should be public awareness campaigns to inform citizens about the legitimate channels for obtaining arms licences.

Protecting Citizens from Online Fraud

Cases of online fraud are on the rise, with scammers using increasingly sophisticated techniques to dupe people. This incident highlights the importance of verifying the authenticity of websites before making payments or sharing personal information. The Punjab government has reassured citizens that it remains committed to taking stringent action against such fraudulent activities to protect public interests.

The PTA and FIA have yet to publicly respond to the request, but given the severity of the issue, there is a need to take swift action. Citizens should also report any suspicious websites or fraudulent activities to the relevant authorities to prevent further exploitation.

As technology continues to advance, so do cybercriminal tactics. Authorities must also remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding digital platforms to prevent such scams from spreading. The Punjab government’s prompt action serves as a crucial step in ensuring that citizens do not fall prey to cyber fraudsters.

