PTA and GSMA join hands to promote vision of Digital Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the GSM Association (GSMA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on different digital initiatives in Pakistan in order to develop the Digital Pakistan vision and the ICT industry.

PTA and GSMA inked a cooperation agreement at the occasion. At an exclusive “Realizing Digital Pakistan Milestone Roundtable,” this partnership was agreed upon. Knowledge exchange, regulatory modernization, collaborative initiatives for digital inclusion, harmonizing data sharing, a digital skills program, and research on the ICT industry are some of the major areas of collaboration under the agreement.

Amir Azeem also gave a keynote presentation at the Roundtable, discussing Pakistan’s digital landscape, “measures taken to address industry problems,” and “market potential for future investment by operators.”

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Director of the International Telecommunication Union’s Development Bureau (ITU-BDT), met with Chairman PTA. The Chairman gave the ITU Director an overview of Pakistan’s digital profile, including market potential, spectrum plan, recent accomplishments, and initiatives to close the digital gap.

The ITU Director praised the efforts of the Pakistani government and the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA).

In the meantime, a meeting was conducted with Charles Yang, President of Huawei Middle East Region, to discuss the role of tech suppliers in providing the most up-to-date telecom and ICT solutions to Pakistan.



