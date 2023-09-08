PTA and TikTok Sign MoU to Foster a Safer Digital Environment

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and TikTok signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration to promote digital safety in government schools across Pakistan through a multifaceted approach. The program includes comprehensive training programs and guidelines for teachers, parents, and students that will be covered through, workshops, seminars, webinars, awareness videos etc. to shed light on the legitimate use of social media, associated risks and how to tackle the nuisance affectively and wisely.

This partnership is a testament to PTA’s dedication towards safeguarding the interests of the public in the digital realm. In attendance at this significant event were Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, Director General (WAD), and Director General (S&D) as well as representatives from MoITT; Joint Director Policy & Sector Growth and Director Internet Governance International. The Head of Public Policy and Government Relations at TikTok, Mr. Fahad Khan Niazi as well as the Head of Public Policy Programs South Asia for Pakistan TikTok, Ms. Zara Basharat Higgs were also present.

Speaking at this event, Chairman PTA said that PTA remains steadfast in its dedication to digital safety. This partnership with TikTok, a prominent social media platform, serves as a robust reaffirmation of PTA’s commitment to a more secured and safe online environment.

This collaboration underscores the vision of both organizations for a digital space where safety is paramount. PTA anticipates that this pioneering initiative will set the stage for other social media platforms to follow suit in establishing partnership with PTA to enhance the local digital environment.

