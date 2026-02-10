PTA Announces Free Mobile Calls to Toll-Free Numbers Nationwide

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that mobile phone users across the country can now place calls to toll-free (0800) numbers without charge.

In an official statement issued on Monday, the telecom regulator said that calls to toll-free numbers—formally known as Toll-Free Numbers (TFNs)—will now be free for all mobile subscribers. Previously, while fixed-line users could contact TFNs without cost, mobile subscribers were charged standard call rates.

The PTA said the decision was taken to safeguard consumer interests and promote ease of access to public and private service helplines. “In order to promote facilitation and ensure equitable access, PTA took cognizance of the matter and initiated necessary measures to make calls to TFNs free for all subscribers,” the statement read.

According to the authority, the move followed consultations with key stakeholders, including Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), local loop operators, and cellular mobile operators (CMOs). After detailed deliberations, a consensus was reached to eliminate charges for mobile-originated calls to toll-free numbers.

Toll-free numbers are widely used by government departments, banks, utilities, and customer support services to allow the public to seek information, lodge complaints, or access emergency assistance. The new policy is expected to reduce barriers for mobile-only users, particularly in areas where fixed-line connections are limited.

The PTA said it remains committed to ensuring consumer-centric telecom policies, adding that the step aligns with broader efforts to promote fairness, accessibility, and responsiveness within Pakistan’s telecommunications sector.

Also read:

PTA Assures Clarity on Spectrum Auction Pricing Following Operator Concerns