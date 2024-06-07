PTA Approve iPhone 11 for PKR 14,448/6 months (No interest)
Are you still using the non-PTA iPhone 11 in Pakistan? It may be difficult for you to pay such a high tax in these hard times. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) imposes taxes on smartphones and the current tax on the iPhone 11 is around PKR 87k. However, you will be glad to know that Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering users to pay PTA tax on the iPhone 11 in easy, interest-free installments.
So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to PTA approve your iPhone 11 in installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
|iPhone 11
|PKR 14,448/-.
|PKR 28,896/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.
iPhone 11 Specs
|Feature
|Details
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 625 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.1 inches, 90.3 cm² (~79.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|828 x 1792 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~326 ppi density)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|PLATFORM
|OS
|iOS 13, upgradable to iOS 17.4
|Chipset
|Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×2.65 GHz Lightning + 4×1.8 GHz Thunder)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM
|Storage Type
|NVMe
|MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
|12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound recording
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
|SL 3D
|(depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 3110 mAh, non-removable (11.91 Wh)
|Charging
|Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Wireless (Qi)
|MISC
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White
