PTA Approve iPhone 11 for PKR 14,448/6 months (No interest)

PTA approve iPhone 11

Are you still using the non-PTA iPhone 11 in Pakistan? It may be difficult for you to pay such a high tax in these hard times. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) imposes taxes on smartphones and the current tax on the iPhone 11 is around PKR 87k. However, you will be glad to know that Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering users to pay PTA tax on the iPhone 11 in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to PTA approve your iPhone 11 in installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS

 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS


0% MARKUP PLAN
iPhone 11 PKR 14,448/-. PKR 28,896/-.

 

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link. 

iPhone 11 Specs

Feature Details
DISPLAY
Type Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 625 nits (typ)
Size 6.1 inches, 90.3 cm² (~79.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 828 x 1792 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~326 ppi density)
Protection Scratch-resistant glass
PLATFORM
OS iOS 13, upgradable to iOS 17.4
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+)
CPU Hexa-core (2×2.65 GHz Lightning + 4×1.8 GHz Thunder)
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
MEMORY
Card slot No
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM
Storage Type NVMe
MAIN CAMERA
Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound recording
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″
SL 3D (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR
Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
FEATURES
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERY
Type Li-Ion 3110 mAh, non-removable (11.91 Wh)
Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Wireless (Qi)
MISC
Colors Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

