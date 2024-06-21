PTA Approve iPhone 12 for PKR 17,905/6months
Are you using the non-PTA iPhone 12 in Pakistan? Many iPhone users seem reluctant to register their devices with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). It is because the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed hefty taxes on flagship smartphones. However, you will be happy to know that you can now pay PTA taxes on your iPhone in installments. Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the iPhone 12 in easy, monthly installments.
PTA Approve iPhone 12 in Installments
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 12
|PKR 35,811/-.
|PKR 17,905/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah imposes a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.
