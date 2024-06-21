PTA Approve iPhone 12 for PKR 17,905/6months

Are you using the non-PTA iPhone 12 in Pakistan? Many iPhone users seem reluctant to register their devices with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). It is because the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed hefty taxes on flagship smartphones. However, you will be happy to know that you can now pay PTA taxes on your iPhone in installments. Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering the iPhone 12 in easy, monthly installments.

PTA Approve iPhone 12 in Installments

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 12 PKR 35,811/-. PKR 17,905/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah imposes a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.

iPhone 12 Specs

Category Specification DISPLAY Type: Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 625 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Size: 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm² (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density) Protection: Ceramic Shield glass PLATFORM OS: iOS 14.1, upgradable to iOS 17.5.1, planned upgrade to iOS 18 Chipset: Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) CPU: Hexa-core (2×3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4×1.8 GHz Icestorm) GPU: Apple GPU (4-core graphics) MEMORY Card slot: No Internal: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM NVMe MAIN CAMERA Dual: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ Features: Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video: 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec. SELFIE CAMERA Single: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features: HDR Video: 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS SOUND Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack: No COMMS WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC: Yes Radio: No USB: Lightning, USB 2.0 FEATURES Sensors: Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Ultra Wideband (UWB) support BATTERY Type: Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable (10.78 Wh) Charging: Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised) 15W wireless (MagSafe) 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.4 update MISC Colors: Black, White, Red, Green, Blue, Purple