PTA Approve iPhone 16 for Just Rs 22,200/6 Months
There is good news for all iPhone 16 users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The users are reluctant because of the incredibly high PTA taxes that they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa is now offering users to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 15 Pro
|PKR 44,400/-.
|PKR 22,200/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03453999770. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.
iPhone 16 Specs
|Category
|Specifications
|Body
|Dimensions
|147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm (5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|170 g (6.00 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM + eSIM + eSIM (max 2 at a time; International)
eSIM + eSIM (8 or more, max 2 at a time; USA)
Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM (China)
|Protection
|IP68 dust and water resistant (immersible up to 6m for 30 min)
|Other Features
|Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Display
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.1 inches, 91.7 cm² (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1179 x 2556 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
|Protection
|Ceramic Shield glass (2024 gen)
|Platform
|OS
|iOS 18, upgradable to iOS 18.3.2
|Chipset
|Apple A18 (3 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×4.04 GHz + 4×2.20 GHz)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card Slot
|No
|Internal Storage
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM (NVMe)
|Main Camera
|Dual Cameras
|48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 0.7µm, dual pixel PDAF
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound recording
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF
SL 3D (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR, Dolby Vision HDR, 3D (spatial) audio, stereo sound recording
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|Communications
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, tri-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, DisplayPort
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Other Features
|Ultra Wideband (UWB) support (gen2 chip), Emergency SOS, Messages and Find My via satellite
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 3561 mAh
|Charging
|Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min
25W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (China only)
15W wireless (Qi2)
4.5W reverse wired
|Miscellaneous
|Colors
|Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine
