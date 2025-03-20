PTA Approve iPhone 16 for Just Rs 22,200/6 Months

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 20, 2025
PTA Approve iPhone 16 in Installments

There is good news for all iPhone 16 users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The users are reluctant because of the incredibly high PTA taxes that they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa is now offering users to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS


0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
iPhone 15 Pro PKR 44,400/-. PKR 22,200/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03453999770. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link. 

iPhone 16 Specs

Category Specifications
Body
Dimensions 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm (5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 in)
Weight 170 g (6.00 oz)
Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
SIM Nano-SIM + eSIM + eSIM (max 2 at a time; International)
eSIM + eSIM (8 or more, max 2 at a time; USA)
Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM (China)
Protection IP68 dust and water resistant (immersible up to 6m for 30 min)
Other Features Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
Display
Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
Size 6.1 inches, 91.7 cm² (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1179 x 2556 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
Protection Ceramic Shield glass (2024 gen)
Platform
OS iOS 18, upgradable to iOS 18.3.2
Chipset Apple A18 (3 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2×4.04 GHz + 4×2.20 GHz)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
Memory
Card Slot No
Internal Storage 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM (NVMe)
Main Camera
Dual Cameras 48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 0.7µm, dual pixel PDAF
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound recording
Selfie Camera
Single 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF
SL 3D (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR, Dolby Vision HDR, 3D (spatial) audio, stereo sound recording
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack No
Communications
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, tri-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, DisplayPort
Features
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Other Features Ultra Wideband (UWB) support (gen2 chip), Emergency SOS, Messages and Find My via satellite
Battery
Type Li-Ion 3561 mAh
Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min
25W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (China only)
15W wireless (Qi2)
4.5W reverse wired
Miscellaneous
Colors Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
