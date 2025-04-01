PTA Approve iPhone 16 Pro Max for Just Rs 28,064/6 Months
There is good news for all iPhone 16 pro max users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The users are reluctant because of the incredibly high PTA taxes that they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa is now offering users to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|PKR 56,128/-.
|PKR 28,064/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03311414325. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.
iPhone 16 Pro Max Specs
|Category
|Details
|Body
|Dimensions: 163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.42 x 3.06 x 0.33 in)
Weight: 227 g (8.01 oz)
Build: Glass front, glass back, titanium frame (grade 5)
SIM: Nano-SIM + eSIM + eSIM (max 2 at a time; International)
eSIM + eSIM (8 or more, max 2 at a time; USA)
Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM (China)
Water & Dust Resistance: IP68 (6m for 30 min)
Payment Support: Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)
|Display
|Type: LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision
Brightness: 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
Size: 6.9 inches, (~91.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 1320 x 2868 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi)
Protection: Ceramic Shield glass (2024 gen)
Features: Always-On display
|Platform
|OS: iOS 18, upgradable to iOS 18.3.2
Chipset: Apple A18 Pro (3 nm)
CPU: Hexa-core (2×4.05 GHz + 4×2.42 GHz)
GPU: Apple GPU (6-core graphics)
|Memory
|Card Slot: No
Internal Storage: 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 1TB 8GB RAM
Storage Type: NVMe
|Main Camera
|Triple:
– 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
– 12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor-shift OIS, 5x optical zoom
– 48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 0.7µm, PDAF
– TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
Features: Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video: 4K@24/25/30/60/100/120fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, 3D (spatial) video/audio, stereo sound rec.
|Selfie Camera
|Single: 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
Depth Sensor: SL 3D (biometrics sensor)
Features: HDR, Dolby Vision HDR, 3D (spatial) audio, stereo sound rec.
Video: 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack: No
|Communications
|WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, hotspot
Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning: GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
NFC: Yes
Radio: No
USB: USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort
|Features
|Sensors: Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Others: Ultra Wideband (UWB) support (gen2 chip)
Emergency SOS, Messages & Find My via satellite
|Battery
|Type: Li-Ion 4685 mAh
Charging: Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min
25W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (China only)
15W wireless (Qi2)
4.5W reverse wired
|Miscellaneous
|Colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium
