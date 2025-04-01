PTA Approve iPhone 16 Pro Max for Just Rs 28,064/6 Months

There is good news for all iPhone 16 pro max users in Pakistan who haven’t registered their phones with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The users are reluctant because of the incredibly high PTA taxes that they must pay to use cellular networks on their phones. However, to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa is now offering users to pay mobile phone taxes in easy, interest-free monthly installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 16 Pro Max PKR 56,128/-. PKR 28,064/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03311414325. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specs

Category Details Body Dimensions: 163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm (6.42 x 3.06 x 0.33 in)

Weight: 227 g (8.01 oz)

Build: Glass front, glass back, titanium frame (grade 5)

SIM: Nano-SIM + eSIM + eSIM (max 2 at a time; International)

eSIM + eSIM (8 or more, max 2 at a time; USA)

Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM (China)

Water & Dust Resistance: IP68 (6m for 30 min)

Payment Support: Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified) Display Type: LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision

Brightness: 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)

Size: 6.9 inches, (~91.4% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1320 x 2868 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi)

Protection: Ceramic Shield glass (2024 gen)

Features: Always-On display Platform OS: iOS 18, upgradable to iOS 18.3.2

Chipset: Apple A18 Pro (3 nm)

CPU: Hexa-core (2×4.05 GHz + 4×2.42 GHz)

GPU: Apple GPU (6-core graphics) Memory Card Slot: No

Internal Storage: 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 1TB 8GB RAM

Storage Type: NVMe Main Camera Triple:

– 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS

– 12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor-shift OIS, 5x optical zoom

– 48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 0.7µm, PDAF

– TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)

Features: Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)

Video: 4K@24/25/30/60/100/120fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, 3D (spatial) video/audio, stereo sound rec. Selfie Camera Single: 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

Depth Sensor: SL 3D (biometrics sensor)

Features: HDR, Dolby Vision HDR, 3D (spatial) audio, stereo sound rec.

Video: 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS Sound Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers

3.5mm Jack: No Communications WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, hotspot

Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE

Positioning: GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC

NFC: Yes

Radio: No

USB: USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort Features Sensors: Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Others: Ultra Wideband (UWB) support (gen2 chip)

Emergency SOS, Messages & Find My via satellite Battery Type: Li-Ion 4685 mAh

Charging: Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min

25W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (China only)

15W wireless (Qi2)

4.5W reverse wired Miscellaneous Colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium