PTA Approves Starlink License, Boosting Internet Connectivity

In a major development for Pakistan’s internet connectivity, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to grant a license to Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet company. This move is expected to bring a significant boost to internet speeds and coverage across the country, particularly in rural and remote areas.

PTA officials confirmed that the decision to license Starlink has been finalized in principle, with only security clearance remaining. Once this final step is completed, Starlink will be officially authorized to operate its satellite internet service in Pakistan.

To provide its services in Pakistan, the internet provider will need to enter into a commercial agreement with the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco). This agreement will then be submitted to the PTA for approval.

The launch of Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet service is anticipated within a year. This development is expected to have a positive impact on internet connectivity, especially in regions that have limited or slow access to traditional broadband services.

Starlink’s entry into the Pakistani market is seen as a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and providing citizens with reliable and high-speed internet access. This will not only enhance connectivity but also open up new opportunities for businesses, education, and economic development.