PTA Approves Ufone–Telenor Merger After Months of Regulatory Review

In a major development for Pakistan’s telecommunications sector, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approved the long-anticipated merger between Ufone and Telenor Pakistan, marking a significant step toward industry consolidation.

The decision follows months of regulatory review, during which authorities assessed competition concerns, spectrum allocation implications, and consumer protection safeguards. The approval comes at a crucial time, as the country prepares to roll out 5G services and seeks to strengthen its digital infrastructure.

Officials familiar with the process said the regulator was satisfied that the transaction meets all requirements, including maintaining service continuity for millions of subscribers. The merger is expected to streamline operations by reducing duplication in infrastructure and enabling more efficient use of resources.

Industry analysts suggest that the combined entity could emerge as a stronger competitor in the market, particularly against leading operators, as it gains access to a larger subscriber base and an expanded spectrum portfolio. This enhanced scale is likely to improve network coverage, service quality, and investment capacity in next-generation technologies.

However, the consolidation also raises questions about market competition, as the number of major cellular operators effectively reduces. Experts note that regulatory oversight will remain critical to ensure fair pricing, quality of service, and consumer interests are protected in the evolving market structure.

The development comes amid Pakistan’s broader push toward digital transformation, where telecom operators are expected to play a central role in enabling faster connectivity, innovation, and economic growth.

With regulatory approval now secured, the focus is expected to shift toward integration planning, operational alignment, and potential rebranding of the merged entity in the coming weeks.

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