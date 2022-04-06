Just recently, YouTube has banned the YouTube channel of a famous Pakistani Islamic scholar, Dr Israr Ahmed. Many netizens were sad and outraged by this decision. Now, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked YouTube to unblock Dr Israr’s channel, arguing that his videos were for the purpose of education and not “hate speech”.

PTA Asks YouTube to Unblock Dr Israr’s channel

PTA has formally approached Youtube and taken up the matter of blocking the channel of late Dr Israr Ahmed over allegations of hate speech. The authority has also asked the video-sharing platform to review its decision.”

The closed Youtube channel included videos of Dr Israr Ahmed explaining Islamic discourse including Quranic teachings and lectures on the implementation of the Islamic system in the social and cultural field. PTA also argued that such videos are only intended for the purpose of educating the viewers.

YouTube has blocked the channel over an allegation that it carried anti-semitic comments. YouTube said,

“Upon review, we removed the channel belonging to Israr Ahmad for violating our hate speech policies and a further eleven videos have been removed either as a result of this circumvention or for violating our violent extremism and hate speech policies.

YouTube took into action after the weekly newspaper Jewish Chronicle published several reports on Dr Israr Ahmed. The news agency claimed that British Pakistani Malik Faisal Akram, who took the Texas Synagogue hostage, was inspired by lectures of Dr Israr Ahmed.

On the other hand, the followers of Dr Israr Ahmed are furious over this decision. They are also planning of banning YouTube. Let’s see whether PTA will be successful in unblocking the Dr Israr Ahmed’s channel or not. What are your thoughts about this? Do tell us in the comment section below.

