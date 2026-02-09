PTA Assures Clarity on Spectrum Auction Pricing Following Operator Concerns

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has assured prospective bidders that ambiguities in the spectrum auction framework—particularly those related to pricing mechanics—will be clarified in the final Information Memorandum (IM) and through upcoming bidder engagement sessions.

The assurance follows concerns raised by cellular mobile operators over the treatment of processed pricing during the clock stage and the predictability of outcomes at the assignment stage of the auction.

PTA confirmed that in situations where bid processing reduces aggregate demand to exactly match available supply, the posted or processed price will be set at the highest price level at which excess demand existed. This would typically correspond to the bid price of the last accepted decrease bid, even if no decrease bids are formally rejected.

The authority acknowledged that such scenarios are not explicitly addressed in the current draft of the IM and said the pricing rule would be clarified in the final version.

Operators had cautioned that a literal reading of Section 5.2.1(e)(ii)(7), particularly sub-paragraph (a), could result in the processed price remaining at the opening price despite bids being accepted and rejected at higher nominated prices. They argued that this outcome would undermine price discovery and diverge from established international ESMRA-based auction practices.

In examples submitted to PTA, operators highlighted cases where demand initially equals supply, bid processing occurs at higher prices, and demand again settles at supply with a different allocation configuration. Under the existing wording, this could leave the processed price unchanged despite price discovery taking place during the round.

PTA responded that the intended outcome is for prices to reflect the highest level at which excess demand was observed and said the rule would be refined to remove ambiguity.

Operators also sought clearer guidance on the Assignment Stage, including worked examples, multi-round scenarios, and rules governing rank switching, extensions, and unallocated spectrum.

PTA said detailed examples would be presented during an upcoming information session, bidder seminar and mock auction. It also clarified that any unallocated spectrum in the 3500 MHz band would be assigned to the upper end of the band, just below 3580 MHz. Bidders will not have default extension rights during the Assignment Stage and may switch ranks freely across rounds, while processed prices will remain rank-specific and may only increase or remain unchanged.

The authority said these clarifications would be incorporated to provide greater transparency and predictability ahead of the auction.

