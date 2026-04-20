PTA Authorizes Ufone to Begin Nationwide Commercial 5G Rollout

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has authorized Ufone to commence the nationwide commercial rollout of fifth-generation (5G) services, making it the third telecom operator in Pakistan to enter the next-generation connectivity space.

According to official sources, the regulator has issued a formal commencement letter to Ufone following the successful completion of technical and regulatory requirements. The approval allows the operator to move ahead with the commercial launch of its 5G services across the country.

The development comes after the PTA conducted inspections of selected network sites submitted by Ufone. These evaluations were aimed at ensuring compliance with the authority’s quality-of-service benchmarks. After confirming that the operator met the required standards, the PTA granted approval for service initiation.

Pakistan’s transition to 5G gained momentum earlier this year when the PTA held a spectrum auction on March 10, 2026. The auction saw leading telecom operators acquire key bandwidth allocations to support high-speed connectivity. Jazz secured 190 MHz of spectrum, Ufone obtained 180 MHz, while Zong acquired 110 MHz.

The regulator announced the completion of spectrum allocation on March 14, 2026, enabling operators to begin preparations for service deployment. Jazz and Zong subsequently moved swiftly, submitting applications for launch approval soon after receiving their licensees.

Both operators formally introduced Pakistan’s first commercial 5G services on March 19, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital evolution.

With Ufone now receiving authorization, industry analysts expect increased competition in the telecom sector, which could drive improvements in service quality, coverage, and pricing. The expansion of 5G services is also anticipated to support advancements in digital infrastructure, smart technologies, and high-speed consumer connectivity across Pakistan.

Also read:

PTML (Ufone) enters 5G race armed with the largest share of the global standard 3.5 GHz spectrum