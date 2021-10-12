PTA Awards Next Generation Mobile services licenses for Azad Kashmir & GB

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued new licenses to the three mobile operators CMPak (Zong), Telenor Pakistan and PTML (Ufone) after winning spectrum in the first-ever cellular spectrum auction for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). The ceremony for Next Generation Mobile services in AJ&K and GB was held yesterday which was attended by the high officials from PTA, FAB, and these cellular operators.

PTA had conducted an auction in which all the operators had participated. Zong and Jazz had participated in the 1800 MHz band. It was an eighteen-rounded auction that declared Zong as the winner of 10 MHz (2 blocks of 5 MHz) in the 1800 MHz band against the price of USD 14.398 million. This spectrum in 1800 MHz accounts for 85 percent of the total offered spectrum in the said band for AJ&K and GB.

Next Generation Mobile services license Ceremony Held on Monday

Other than this, Zong, Ufone and Telenor won 1.2 MHz in the 1800 MHz band. Telenor Pakistan won 2100 MHz band for a spectrum of 15 MHz against the set base price. This spectrum is 50 percent of the total offered spectrum in the said band.

At the ceremony, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and GB appreciated PTA efforts for the successful completion of the spectrum auction process and congratulated the mobile operators. He said that the allocation of spectrum auction in the digital dividend Azad Kashmir & GB will attract tourists and will also make lives easier for people living in this area. He further said that it will open up a new era of modern telecom services for the people of AJ&K and GB.

Chairman PTA revealed that the authority is working tirelessly to ensure access to high-quality services and trying to help Pakistanis benefit from ubiquitous coverage. He also told that PTA along with other operators is making continuous efforts to spread state-of-the-art telecommunication services to far-flung areas enabling access to a multitude of opportunities for businesses, education, and health.

On the occasion,

Kamal Ahmed, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Telenor Pakistan also shared his views regarding the allocation of spectrum. He said that a good future can’t be conceived without providing high-tech connectivity to a society. He shared that one can imagine the impact of our mobile services on the lives of the common man when they are provided with high-speed connectivity and services such as mobile health, education, and much more which changes the lives of the local community. He further revealed that Telenor holds the highest market share in the region of AJK&GB, and is striving to provide the best services in the region.

Also Read: Accelerating vivo’s 5G journey: Interview with Tamrakar Rakesh, 5G Standard Expert, vivo