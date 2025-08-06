Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked 184 websites and apps related to betting and gambling, the Cabinet Division revealed. Cabinet Division submitted to the National Assembly that under Section 37 of PECA 2016, the mandate of PTA is limited to the removal and blocking of unlawful online content. It may be noted that the Authority works on a complaint-based mechanism.

In this regard, PTA has blocked several websites/apps involved in betting and gambling activities, upon receipt of a complaint from relevant organisations such as FIA, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB), and the general public.

PTA Blocked 184 Betting and Gambling Websites Under PECA 2016

In pursuance of complaints received from relevant departments, PTA has blocked 184 websites/apps related to betting/gambling. Taking action against the individuals involved in these activities is beyond the mandate of PTA.

The Federal Government of Pakistan has issued an advisory to all institutions, i.e. PEMRA, PTA, PCB, etc., not to engage in any type of contracts with surrogate companies involved in betting/gambling activities. PTA promptly takes action against any online presence of these platforms once reported to PTA.

PTA has received complaints regarding financial losses through these platforms. However, complaints that require investigation are forwarded to FIA for recommendation w.r.t. blocking/removal.

PTA is aware of the importance of public awareness to eliminate online content, the Authority is continuously making efforts to raise public awareness through seminars, TV shows, digital media, SMS etc.

PTA is fully committed to preventing the spread of these illegal operations; however, the Authority relies on complaints from relevant stakeholders to take necessary action. These platforms/epos are promptly processed for blocking by PTA upon receipt of a valid complaint. The PTA complaint mechanism is also elaborated below for reference.

The Authority has developed complaint mechanisms for the general public as well as government organisations to report unlawful online content to PTA. Details of PTA’s complaint mechanism are as under.

In pursuance of Rule 4(3) of Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2021, an online E- E-portal has been developed and its access has been provided to stakeholder organisations to lodge complaints according to their domain/scope of work. Currently, there are 51 Stakeholders, including the Law Enforcement Agencies, Provincial Home Departments, MoFA, Mol, SECP, SBP, BISP, Ministries, Armed Forces etc,. using the said portal.

