The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked a total of 469 mobile apps based on complaints from stakeholder organizations and the general public. This move is part of the PTA’s ongoing efforts to regulate online content and maintain the integrity of the country’s digital space, as highlighted in a document from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

The blocked applications include 435 Android apps and 34 Apple apps. These apps contain content that violated the glory of Islam, included indecent or immoral material, or involved in fraudulent activities. By taking this action, the PTA aims to protect users from harmful content and ensure that online platforms adhere to the country’s legal and ethical standards.

PTA Blocked 469 Mobile Apps to Safeguard National Interests and Morality

The authority’s actions are guided by Section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. This section grants the PTA the authority to remove or block online content if it is deemed necessary for reasons such as national security, public order, and decency. Specifically, Section 37 outlines that the PTA can take measures in the interest of the Glory of Islam, the integrity or security of Pakistan, and to prevent contempt of court. It also covers content that promotes hate speech, defamation, child pornography, and other offences. This legal framework provides the PTA with the necessary powers to intervene in the digital space to protect public interests.

Clause 37 (1) of PECA 2016 empowers the PTA to act against unlawful online content that threatens Pakistan’s security, morality, and public order. This clause mandates the blocking or removal of content that is harmful to the glory of Islam or the security and integrity of Pakistan. The PTA has relied on this provision to address complaints about online platforms, ensuring that digital content remains within the bounds of the country’s social and moral standards.

Further regulatory guidance is provided under Section 37 (2) of PECA, which details the rules and procedures for content removal. In October 2021, the Federal Government approved the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguard) Rules. These rules outline the safeguards, processes, and mechanisms that the PTA must follow to ensure transparency and oversight in its actions. This structured approach also helps maintain a balance between regulation and freedom of expression.

According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the blocking of 469 applications is part of a broader strategy to curb harmful content, protect public decency, and uphold the country’s moral and ethical values. This initiative underscores the PTA’s commitment to providing a safe and secure digital environment for all users in Pakistan.