PTA Has Blocked Almost 933000 URLs Due to Objectionable Content

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked/ processed a total of 933775 Uniform Resource Locator (URL) so far carrying objectionable/pornographic images, texts and videos on the internet in the country.

According to data available PTA has blocked/processed URL containing objectionable materials including

judiciary 6182

Anti-State 13175

Blasphemy 53654

Defamatory/Impersonation 2915

Misc 4633

Pornography 831674

Proxy 10196

Sectarian/Hate Speech 11346.

Under section 37 of PECA, PTA has the powers to remove or block information through any information system if it considers it necessary, under the following categories;

Blasphemy (against the glory of Islam)

Anti-state (against integrity, security or defence of Pakistan)

Public Order

Contempt of Court

Pornography (against decency and morality)

Incitement of any offence under provisions of PECA 39.

PTA has established a directorate “Web Analysis Directorate” to evaluate complaints received from different quarters and the general public and block objectionable material over the internet. For the general public to report objectionable contents, a Call Centre has been established by PTA supported by toll-free call-in number 080055055, shortcode 8866 for SMS, landline 0519207059, and via a web form available on PTA website.

In this regard, so far 933775 links have been barred from access from Pakistan. Government has promulgated Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) in 2016, to address such online unlawful activities. PTA has taken following steps in sensitizing general public regarding online safety. a. On line Advisories on PTA websites. b. Periodic SMS Broadcasts c. Advisories and awareness messages in Local Newspapers. d. Posting of parental control software list on ISP’s websites.